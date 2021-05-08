$1.2m emergency weir upgrade to safeguard water supply

Minister for Water Glenn Butcher said repair works to the Isisford Weir would support about 10 local jobs and pump $1.2 million into the economy. Picture: Dan Peled

One of west Queensland’s most important sources of water will receive a $1.2 million upgrade to provide essential water to surrounding communities.

The Queensland Premier committed the funding to Longreach Regional Council to complete emergency repairs to the Isisford Weir.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said water was the most important resource, particularly in agricultural communities in west Queensland.

“We know that to rebuild our economy, we must invest in new infrastructure and safeguard our water supply – that’s what [this] announcement is all about,” she said.

“I asked the Mayor what his number one concern was for Longreach and he said the Weir.

“From droughts through to COVID-19 – it’s been a challenging couple of years for the people of West Queensland.

“We’re investing in services and infrastructure like the Isisford Weir to help locals rebuild and recover.”

The Isisford Weir, on the Barcoo River is a key asset to provide drinking water to the Isisford Community and supports the economy of the town.

The 190 megalitre Weir works in unison with a 250 megalitre off-stream storage facility and the local water treatment plant to provide water for the community.

A recent structural assessment report of the dam identified the need for emergency repairs for the Weir that had been constructed in 1934.

Minister Water Glenn Butcher said repair works would support about 10 local jobs and pump $1.2 million into the economy.

“As well as securing water supplies for Isisford, this project will help to boost the economy of the Isisford Region as Council completes the work for this important project,” he said.

Mr Butcher says the weir repair works would be supervised by Longreach Regional Council as part of its capital works program and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021.

