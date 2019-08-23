Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the D’Aguilar Highway is to be upgraded between Caboolture and Wamuran.
A section of the D’Aguilar Highway is to be upgraded between Caboolture and Wamuran.
Politics

$12m for highway upgrades

by Alan Quinney
23rd Aug 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE D'Aguilar Highway between Caboolture and Wamuran is to receive a $12 million upgrade, the State Government has announced.

The project will be designed to tackle head-on and run-off-road crashes in the region, with road widening, one-metre wide centre lines and new signage, State Labor MP for Morayfield, Mark Ryan said.

"The wide centre lines along the highway between the Bruce Highway and the King Street exit have already proven extremely successful," Mr Ryan said.

"More than 12,000 people use this stretch of road every day.

"This is about improving safety and reducing the potential for crashes in this growing area."

Design is under way, with construction to take place next year, weather and construction schedule permitting. To improve sight distances, roadside vegetation will also be removed.

The D’Aguilar Highway is getting $12 million of upgrades
The D’Aguilar Highway is getting $12 million of upgrades

Mr Ryan said that the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) would engage with locals and stakeholders as the design process progressed.

"It's part of the Government's $3.13 billion road and transport program for our region, which includes the $662 million Bruce Hwy widening between Caboolture and Steve Irwin Way," Mr Ryan said

More Stories

d'aguilar highway highway upgrades queenland

Top Stories

    Religious temple development plans near controversial site

    premium_icon Religious temple development plans near controversial site

    News The proposed centre would include activities of dances, yoga, cultural meetings, meditation, festivals and more

    • 23rd Aug 2019 9:39 AM
    Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

    News Reps agree the region is prime for exporting the emerging commodity

    Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    premium_icon Queensland councils keen to follow RRC's lead on development

    News Rockhampton building stimulus initiative recognised by QLD councils

    Hit and run victim went out a winner

    premium_icon Hit and run victim went out a winner

    News Friends remember Jim's joy in the hours before tragedy struck