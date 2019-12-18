$1.2M plans for walking path and cycling track

The Frenchville walking track, the Vince Lester Walk, in Frenchville.

A CYCLE path going from the Mount Morgan CBD to the No. 7 Dam is gaining momentum.

The Mount Morgan Mountain Bike and Rail Trail project (dam to East St section) is part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s Advancing Mount Morgan Strategy.

The Mount Morgan Mountain Bike and Rail Trail project section from the dam to the CBD features stairs and a ramp access, pedestrian fence, walking path, excercise stations and road crossing points.

Last week, the council table endorsed to submit the project for State Government funding in the Active Community Infrastructure Projects program.

The project provides “improved local amenity (walking and bike riding) while supporting linking of Mount Morgan tourism assets”.

It has been estimated to cost $1,212,174 to construct.

Plans for the Mount Morgan Mountain Bike and Rail Trail project from the No.7 Dam.

The track has been likened to the Frenchville track (Vince Lester Walk) on Frenchville Rd.

It is noted unemployed people could be engaged through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program for the landscaping, seating and construction of exercise equipment station works.

The council report states it would also support fishing in the local dam.

Recreational fishers could stay in the CBD area and walk to the dam via the pathway.

The $300,000 Mount Morgan fish habitat project will be completed in 2020.

The iconic Saratoga will be the feature fish and yellowbelly will also be restocked.