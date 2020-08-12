$1.2M unit project proposed for vacant block in mining town

The block at 3-5 Schotia St, Blackwater.

A PROPOSAL for short term accommodation of 12 units at Blackwater is being assessed by Central Highlands Regional Council.

The application was submitted by JDA Consultants on behalf of Hodsons Superannuation for 3-5 Schotia St, Blackwater.

Project details on online database Cordell Connect state the project is worth $1.2 million.

The units would have three rooms each as serviced self-contained units for short term occupation, to be no longer than three months.

Laundry and drying facilities would be available but there would be no provision for onsite meals.

There would be 10 onsite parking spaces, including one disabled car park.

It would be managed by off site management.

The application notes “the proposed development will provide additional short term accommodation in a town which is undersupplied with this commodity during increased mining activity”.

The proposed site is vacant and has residential homes on each side.

The application was made in late May and council officers requested floor and elevation plans, access drawings, and waste management plans in June.

The site was put on the market for $110,000 in December, marketed as ‘awaiting development’.

