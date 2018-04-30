13 animals invading Central Queensland towns

OLD MAN EMU: Emus are among the animals making their way downtown in Longreach.

OLD MAN EMU: Emus are among the animals making their way downtown in Longreach. Nicholas Falconer

IT SEEMS wild animals are beginning to outnumber people as they begin to make their way into communities across Central Queensland.

From deers to emus, the furry and feathered creatures are making themselves known, with some towns even having to put measures in place to keep them away.

Check out our list of weird animal invasions below:

1. Deers in Moranbah - Legend has it a farmer let them loose on the town. Now, they're growing in numbers often roaming the streets like they own them.

2. Peacocks in Middlemount - Miners can't tell you why they love the donga life, but peacocks have taken over the camps in town.

SPOTTED: Peacocks have been spotted in Middlemount, especially around the camps in town. Contributed

3. Emus in Longreach - The long-legged natives have taken over the town of Longreach. Locals have dubbed it an "emu-rgency” as emus, brolgas, jabiru and kangaroos head into town for a feed and a drink due to the drought drying up their resources.

4. Elephant Beetles in Kabra - Locals have reported that elephant beetles in Kabra are running rife at the moment, making themselves home in the CQ town.

5. Dingos in Rocky View and Glenlee - It's dingo breeding season and the four legged animals are making themselves known in the outer suburbs of Rockhampton. One local reported they can now be heard howling during the night and can be seen close to backyards.

6. Kangaroos at CQU - Kangaroos are renowned for hanging around campus. Are they trying to get themselves a degree or do they just enjoy the shady campus trees? It seems kangaroos have a thirst for knowledge around Queensland with a school at Guluguba also having a roo problem with the animals outnumbering students and bringing ticks into the grounds while they were at it.

HOP ALONG: Kangaroos are renowned for hanging around campus. Are they trying to get themselves a degree or do they just enjoy the shady campus trees? Contributed

7. Geckos everywhere - Love them or hate them, geckos are making their way into the homes, but perhaps not the heart of locals. The Asian House gecko seems to be the culprit, making themselves home on windows and walls.

8. Seagulls at Yeppoon main beach - They are always trying to steal a sneaky chip, hanging around the beach front. They even try the old "one legged, feel sorry for me” trick to snag a hot chip or bit of fish.

9. Rabbits in Biloela - They have taken over yards and any green patch you can find. You could say they're breeding like rabbits. The furry little creatures can be found roaming the streets quite often.

PETER RABBIT: The rabbits have made themselves at home in yards around Biloela. Contributed

10. Wild pigs in the Banana Shire - They have made a nuisance of themselves to the point where Banana Shire Councillor Pat Brennan is pushing for a snout bounty. With the latest outbreak of leptospirosis plaguing rural areas, the bounty aims to offer $5 or $10 per snout in attempts to cut back numbers.

11. Feral cats in the Banana Shire - They have become such a problem that the council implemented a $10 scalp bounty for them. Response to the introduction of the bounty went off like wildfire as comments streamed rapidly on Facebook and social media.

12. Ants everywhere - Ants have been invading houses around Central Queensland lately. Old wives' tales suggest it is a sign for rain.

13. Green tree frogs and cane toads in CQ - It was a ribbeting experience for a Moura family when they came across a whopper of a frog while holidaying at Agnes Water last year. Green frogs and cane toads are always hanging around town, whether its in your toilet bowl or your back garden.