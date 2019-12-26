Menu
The teen was granted bail.
13 charges: Teen granted bail after alleged crime spree

26th Dec 2019 10:11 AM
AN 18-year-old girl facing 13 charges relating to a string of alleged criminal offending on December 17 has been granted bail.

Jessica Lee O’Brien appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, two counts of driving with a suspended license, two counts of stealing, evade police, fraud, receive tainted property, unlawful use of motor vehicle, not displaying learner plates, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.

About 1.30am, police noticed an alleged stolen Mazda CX-5 travelling south on Moores Creek Road and activated light and sirens.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told the court that to avoid police, while driving on Albert St, Ms O’Brien drove the stolen car across a median strip to the opposite side of the road and turned down Alma Lane.

Mr Clarke said she then drove down the wrong side of North St to beat a train. It is alleged she beat the train by one meter.

Police pulled up behind the vehicle on North St a short time later, where it is alleged Ms O’Brien reversed into their car and took off.

Atomic Beauty, Gypsy Divine and Samos Fish Bar on Archer St were all allegedly broken into.

Three people, including Ms O’Brien and a 14-year-old Gracemere girl, were charged.

The court heard Ms O’Brien told police she was “cooked on drugs” at the time of the offence.

Mr Clarke said police were concerned she was going to commit further offences.

“She risked injury, and even death, to other people,” he said.

Lawyer Jack Blackburn said Ms O’Brien had no criminal history and risked spending too much time in custody.

“Spending the night at the watch house has given her a wake-up call,” Mr Blackburn said.

Mr Clarke granted Ms O’Brien bail with conditions. Her matter was adjourned until January 14, 2020.

