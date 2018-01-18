Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

13 crews battling fire near Yeppoon properties

Firefighters battle a blaze on Tanby and Hidden Valley roads.
Firefighters battle a blaze on Tanby and Hidden Valley roads. Channel 7 Central Queensland
Amber Hooker
by

2PM: THIRTEEN fire crews are fighting a blaze near properties in the Yeppoon area as plumes of smoke billow.

The blaze broke out between Tanby Rd, Taroomball and Hidden Valley Rd, Hidden Valley about 8.45am.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) crews are still working to contain the blaze more than five hours on.

A QFES spokeswoman said there are properties in the area, though the fire doesn't pose any threat at this time.

Residents have been asked to close their windows as smoke may affect residents near Hidden Valley Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The fire comes as two crews work to contain a separate shipping container fire at Glendale.

A QFES spokeswoman said a grass fire has broken out after a big pile of tyres, apparently in the shipping container, caught alight about 1pm.

Firefighters were putting in fire breaks to control the blaze as of 1.30pm.

There were initially three crews on scene, though only two remain.

Both fires are developing situations, more information to follow.

Topics:  bushfire fire qfes

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Coin tampering 'a new low' by anti-Adani protesters

Coin tampering 'a new low' by anti-Adani protesters

Defaced $1 coins surface in North Queensland

Former CQ NRL star launches own clothing brand

PJ Marsh is launching a new clothing brand for athletes called BallPlaya.

Find out the story behind new sportswear label, BallPlaya

'Coffin switch' saga: Family vows to keep fighting industry

DEVASTATED: L-R Niece Kerry Rothery and son Mick Valigura with a framed photo of Janice Valigura nee Rothery who was allegedly placed in a pine coffin by a funeral director after the family had purchased an expensive casket.

KERRY Rothery says time for peace following police investigation

Alcohol and sleeping tablet before crashing head on

Christopher Peter OBeirne pleaded guilty today in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving. He had a BAC of 0.222 and claims he had taken a sleeping tablet the night he drunk drove his car into a street light.

He had a BAC of 0.222 - over four times the legal limit

Local Partners