13 crews battling fire near Yeppoon properties

2PM: THIRTEEN fire crews are fighting a blaze near properties in the Yeppoon area as plumes of smoke billow.

The blaze broke out between Tanby Rd, Taroomball and Hidden Valley Rd, Hidden Valley about 8.45am.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) crews are still working to contain the blaze more than five hours on.

A QFES spokeswoman said there are properties in the area, though the fire doesn't pose any threat at this time.

Residents have been asked to close their windows as smoke may affect residents near Hidden Valley Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The fire comes as two crews work to contain a separate shipping container fire at Glendale.

A QFES spokeswoman said a grass fire has broken out after a big pile of tyres, apparently in the shipping container, caught alight about 1pm.

Firefighters were putting in fire breaks to control the blaze as of 1.30pm.

There were initially three crews on scene, though only two remain.

Both fires are developing situations, more information to follow.