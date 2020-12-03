13 key Keppel projects secure funding in Qld Budget

KEPPEL BUDGET: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has praised Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick’s budget which contained funding for Rockhampton’s long-awaited Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Facility.

THERE are plenty of reasons within the Queensland Government’s long-awaited 2020 budget why the people of Keppel should feel confident about the post-pandemic economic recovery process.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga anticipated her electorate to be awash with jobs after securing millions of dollars in infrastructure for health, education and roads from the budget, which was handed down by Treasurer Cameron Dick on Tuesday.

One of budget’s key items was the allocation of $2.5 million (out of a planned $30 million total spend) for work to begin in 2020-21 to rejuvenate Great Keppel Island.

The money will help to deliver infrastructure to stimulate tourism development on the island and throughout the region.

TOURIST DRAWCARD: More tourists will be attracted to Great Keppel Island thanks to the Queensland Government's plans to upgrade the island's infrastructure.

The promised infrastructure included a cyclone rated jetty, barge slant boat ramp, solar with backup generators, visitor facilities including amenities, shade and seating, rehabilitation of existing walking trails, new walking trails, a viewing platform and water treatment.

A significant portion of the government’s record $14.2 billion in education funding will flow towards Keppel.

“As Assistant Education Minister, I was really pleased that my lobbying the Treasurer paid off with $9.7m for Yeppoon State High School, $730,000 for Mount Archer State School, $500,000 for Keppel Sands State School, and $8700 for the North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre,” Ms Lauga said.

The location of the Rockhampton alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility.

Another key budget item was Ms Lauga’s key promise to fund the construction of the Rockhampton Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Facility, as part of the government’s action on ice strategy.

The member for Keppel said the project would receive $4.9 million in 2020-21 out of a $9.5 million total spend for the new 42-bed residential facility.

“This is a huge project for community health and work has already begun,” she said.

Ms Lauga praised Mr Dick for delivering such an economically progressive Budget in light of the fiscal hit the state took from COVID-19.

“It was because of our government’s firm and sensible handling of the pandemic that has allowed us to bounce back economically,” she said.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Opposition for its thoughts on the budget as it relates to Central Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS IN KEPPEL FROM BUDGET 2020-21

• Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Pilot

$2.5 million in 2020-21 out of a $30 million total spend to deliver enabling infrastructure to stimulate tourism development on the island and throughout the region.

• Rosslyn Bay Harbour floating pontoons extension

$2 million in 2020-21 to extend the floating pontoon at Rosslyn Bay Harbour to improve access to the southern Great Barrier Reef and the Keppel islands.

ELECTION COMMITMENT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was joined by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey to announce a $2 million election commitment to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

Rookwood Weir

$115 million in 2020-21 out of a $352.2 million total spend to continue construction of Rookwood Weir to add up to 76,000 megalitres to Central Queensland’s water supply. Support agricultural growth, and enhance urban water security for Gladstone and Capricorn Coast. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion

$48.5 million in 2020-21 out of a $243.2 million total spend to increase capacity by 348 cells, deliver infrastructure for increased prison industries, expand carparking and upgrade wastewater.

EDUCATION

Yeppoon State High School

$9.7 million for additional classrooms and equitable access to core classrooms and the oval.

• Mount Archer State School

$730,000 in 2020-21 to construct a school security fence and to provide equitable access to classrooms.

Keppel Sands State School

$500,000 in 2020-21 to replace existing amenities and transpiration pit.

• North Keppel Island Environmental Education Centre

$8,731 in 2020-21 to provide equitable access.

Central Queensland University Rockhampton

$8.4 million total spend for a business case for a Rockhampton campus consolidation and a new Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence.

ELECTION PROMISE: CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp welcomed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany for their announcement of $8.4m Stage 1 funding for the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

ROADS

• Bruce Highway (Rockhampton – St Lawrence), Neilsen Avenue – Plentiful Creek, widen pavement

$12 million in 2020-21 out of a $21.3 million total spend to widen pavement on the Bruce Highway between Neilsen Avenue – Plentiful Creek. Part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

• Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade

$20.8 million in 2020-21 out of a $158 million total spend to upgrade and widen the Bruce Highway to four lanes between Rockhampton-Yeppoon intersection and Ramsay Creek north of Rockhampton. Part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

ELECTION PLEDGE: Labor's Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles was joined by Labor's candidates for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke and Keppel, Brittany Lauga to make an election promise of $31 towards the upgrade and expansion of Rockhampton Hospital.

HEALTH

• Rockhampton Hospital

$8.4 million in 2020-21 out of a $24.2 million total spend for construction projects to improve facilities at the Rockhampton Hospital site, including an expansion of the Mental Health Ward.

• Rockhampton Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Facility

$4.9 million in 2020-21 out of a $9.5 million total spend for a new 42-bed residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton. Part of the Action on Ice Strategy.