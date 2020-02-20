13 year old charged for spitting at security guard

Rear view of a security guard listening to his headset. Generic photo of security guard.

A 13-YEAR-old boy has been charged for spitting in a security guards face at Stockland Rockhampton on Monday.

Police located a boy on Thursday, allegedly responsible for assaulting a security guard at a local shopping centre on Monday, February 17.

It is alleged the 13-year-old boy was causing a disturbance at a shopping centre when he was asked to leave.

The 13-year-old boy then allegedly spat into the security guard’s face before riding off on a bicycle.

The boy was also wanted in relation to a number of other outstanding property offences.

After being located by police, the boy was charged with six fail to appear warrants, one burglary, two counts of stealing and one count of common assault.

The boy will be dealt with as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000315605, QP2000337761, QP2000339990