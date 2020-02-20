Menu
Rear view of a security guard listening to his headset. Generic photo of security guard.
Crime

13 year old charged for spitting at security guard

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Feb 2020 2:26 PM
A 13-YEAR-old boy has been charged for spitting in a security guards face at Stockland Rockhampton on Monday.

Police located a boy on Thursday, allegedly responsible for assaulting a security guard at a local shopping centre on Monday, February 17.

It is alleged the 13-year-old boy was causing a disturbance at a shopping centre when he was asked to leave.

The 13-year-old boy then allegedly spat into the security guard’s face before riding off on a bicycle.

The boy was also wanted in relation to a number of other outstanding property offences.

After being located by police, the boy was charged with six fail to appear warrants, one burglary, two counts of stealing and one count of common assault.

The boy will be dealt with as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000315605, QP2000337761, QP2000339990

