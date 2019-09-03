Mum's warning after 13YO drugged at underage disco

A KINGAROY mum has been left outraged after her son was allegedly given drugs at a local Blue Light Disco.

Jayna Cunningham dropped her four kids at the Kingaroy Town Hall on Friday, August 30, for what was supposed to be a drug and alcohol free event supervised by police officers.

At the end of the night, Ms Cunningham returned to pick up her kids and noticed her 13-year-old son, Anthony, appeared to be under the influence of something.

"He wasn't responding to me and seemed really out of it," she said.

"It wasn't until I said, 'Hey, look at me', that I realised something was wrong. The lights were on at the end of the disco but his pupils were huge," she said.

"I spoke to a police officer there and he said someone was handing out acid."

Ms Cunningham took Anthony to the Kingaroy hospital, and said a urine test returned a positive result for methamphetamines.

"I'm just lucky that I've seen the effects of this drug before, I'm an AIN (assistant in nursing) so I realised something was wrong immediately."

Ms Cunningham said she was driving home at 40km/h but Anthony was clawing at her arm, screaming at her to slow down.

"When he was walking he said it felt like we were going really fast.

"He was talking really slowly and wouldn't look me in the eye properly," she said.

Anthony told his parents, police officers and hospital staff that he didn't take the acid, he touched it, threw it back at the boy who was offering it to him, and told him to "p--- off".

Acid, which can reportedly be absorbed through the skin, has symptoms including hallucinations, distorted sense of time, and quickly shifting emotions.

The boy who was allegedly handing out the drugs has been banned from Blue Light Discos, but Ms Cunningham said she'll never send her kids to another one again.

"I'm disgusted, I feel sick," she said.

"It's run by police and I understand they can't be on top of everything, but you send your kids to the Blue Light Disco thinking they'd be safe and then something like this happens.

"I will never let my children go back.

"He could have killed my son."

"Everyone has a right to know that this happened. We don't know that my son was the only one who was affected.

"What if another parent didn't realise, and their kid went to sleep that night and never woke up?"

Kingaroy police have been contacted for comment.