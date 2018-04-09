Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
News

13 y/o is 'fine' after knocked out from motorbike fall

8th Apr 2018 3:53 PM

UPDATE MONDAY 9PM: A 13 year-old boy who fell off a motorbike travelling over 55kmh on Sunday is 'fine.'

The boy was transported to Rockhampton Hospital around 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon, complaining of back pain.

A Rockhampton hospital spokeswoman said he was fine and was being discharged this morning.

UPDATE 5PM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the boy who fell off a motorbike this afternoon has been taken to Rockhampton hospital.

He could not confirm his condition.

3.30PM: A boy has suffered a heavy fall off a motorbike while travelling about 55kmh and is coughing up blood at the accident scene north of Rockhampton.

Reports from the scene indicate the 13-year-old rider landed on his back was knocked out for about two minutes.

The accident happened on Rossmoya Rd near the showgrounds at The Caves.

The patient is complaining of back pain.

Emergency services are responding.

More to follow.

