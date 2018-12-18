130 year-old historic hotel awarded best in the business

There are spas in each of the 18 rooms,

There are spas in each of the 18 rooms, Jann Houley

HERITAGE and a friendly smile has won one of Rocky's oldest buildings the top gong.

Denison Boutique Hotel, has been awarded Choice Hotels Asia-Pacific 2018 Gold Award for 'Likelihood of Recommendation'

Hotel manager Ashlee Porter said it was a complete surprise to receive the award.

"The parcel arrived and we opened the box and there was a video that said congratulations,” she said.

This isn't their first award, a few years ago, the heritage business won the 2015 Trivago Top Hotel Award for the second year in a row with a rating of 89.18 in online bookings and reviews.

What sets their accommodation apart is the heritage and decor, Ms Porter said.

"All the furniture in the rooms are a bit different,” she said.

The hotel is Australian accredited with four stars. This is another drawcard to why customers chose to stay there.

"That isn't easy to get and there aren't many four star accommodations in Rockhampton,” Ms Power said.

Being a team of five staff allows for an intimate workplace.

"We're always friendly, it's a small team, everyone knows the standard we like and what is going on,” she said.

The business is set on the railway line on Denison st, across from the Great Western Hotel.

The building opened as the accommodation business in 2010 and has a long, rich history.

It was constructed in 1885 and until 1982 it functioned as headquarters for the Central Railway and later Central Division except for a brief period in the late 1890s.

It was then refurbished as a driver training centre in 1985 before it was vacated in 1994. It was briefly occupied by QR in 2000 before it was sold.

It was declared a heritage-listed building by the Queensland Heritage Register in 2005.

The business sees all types of customers from brides and parents escaping their children for a night.

"We get a lot of corporate customers... a lot of people based from Brisbane that fly up every two months or month or who come up regularly for work, here six nights a week,” Ms Power.

Ms Power said the numbers have slightly risen with tourists thanks to some tourism development.

The main tourists they see are German and Europeans.

"We would like to have more numbers but I think everyone would in this industry,” Ms Power said.

Weddings and formals can be popular as well with the landscaped background outside the building.

DENISON BOUTIQUE HOTEL:

233 Denison St, across from Great Western Hotel

Hotel built in 1885

18 luxury suites with 4.8 metre high ceiling and period style furnishing

King-size, four poster beds, two person spas, large plasma television and wifi in each room

www.denisonhotel.com.au

Email: contact@denisonhotel.com.au

The rates per night include a buffet breakfast and starts from $135 per night.

"We try and keep them affordable for customers... including locals, we would like to get a few more locals through as well,” Ms Power said.

There could be some plans for the future as well.

They have slowly been building up the back area, adding tables and chairs.

"I have got ideas but I have to work on them still,” Ms Power said.