$1.35m workplace injury payout for mine worker

SHINING LIGHT: Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently who he said was his shining light during his dark days in past few years.

A 65-year-old solicitor who has worked on a lot of mining workplace compensation cases has hailed a man who has been awarded over $1.35 million as a hero.

Marc Jacob Love, 37, was injured in a workplace accident at North Goonyella Coal Mine while he was working as a contractor with Wilson Mining on August 12, 2010.

Mr Love engaged Macrossan and Amiet Solicitors in Mackay in 2014 to seek compensation from his employer for injuries sustained from the accident.

Yesterday, senior director Gene Paterson said the unique factor of Mr Love's case was that he was brave; willing and eager to take the stand to say what happened - something many others don't like to do.

"I admire him,” Mr Paterson said.

Rockhampton Supreme Court Justice Duncan McMeekin handed down his judgment in the compensation case this week, awarding Mr Love $1,356,976.87.

On August 12, 2010, Mr Love and drill operator Clint Saliba were working with a roof bolting machine known as Rambor weighing between 40 and 48kgs when it fell from a height, striking Mr Love on the back of his head and knocking him unconscious.

It was discovered by Mr Saliba that a person wearing a blue shirt with the North Goonyella logo on it had unplugged a compressed air hose attached to the Rambor machine, which was not tagged.

At the time, Mr Love and Mr Saliba were employees of Wilson Mining which had been contracted by North Goonyella Coal Mine to carry out specialist expertise work - dealing with emergency response and long wall recovery after roof collapses. The work Mr Love and Mr Saliba were conducting on the day of the accident was 'secondary response' work.

North Goonyella, according to court documents, argued the mine site was not liable to pay compensation as Mr Love was an employee of Wilson Mining.

The defendant also argued the person in the blue shirt, who was never identified, was actually a contract worker, not an employee of North Goonyella and they were not liable for the actions of contract workers on the mine site.

North Goonyella also argued it was Wilson Mining's responsibility to tag hoses.

Justice McMeekin disagreed.

"In my view it is strongly arguable that North Goonyella should be held responsible for the negligent acts of these third party employees,” he wrote.

"In my view North Goonyella breached its duty to provide a safe system of work in failing to have in place, and enforcing, a system of tagging out of the air supply valve when in use such that permission to interfere with the hoses had to be first obtained from the users, and instructing all those in the mine that air hoses were not to be used unless and until the permission of those using them had been obtained.

"There is no doubt here that North Goonyella's enterprise has created the risk that produced the tortious act.”