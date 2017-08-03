26°
$1.3M win for Rocky's jobless

Shayla Bulloch
| 3rd Aug 2017 2:55 PM Updated: 3:05 PM
Archer Park Rail Museum Coordinator Janice Seymour, Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga MP with Skilling Queenslanders for Work participants working at the Archer Park Rail Museum as part of the Jobs Queensland Certificate I in Carpentry program.
FUNDING BREAKDOWN

  • $1.3m has been invested in CQ
  • $33.9m has been allocated across QLD
  • Funding has gone to 191 projects across QLD
  • 7,125 job seekers will be assisted
  • 14,121 people have completed a SQW program
  • 64% of those gained employment
  • 2,288 of those have enrolled in further training
  • 345 have returned to school

THE Queensland Government have splashed out a massive $1.3m to help train 390 unemployed people in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

A suite of fantastic courses have been introduced to enable workers to gain vital experience for long-term jobs.

As part of the Skilling Queensland for Work Initiative by the Palaszczuk Government eleven new projects will be run to help train people in roles such as business administration, hospitality, community services, allied health assistance and land management.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga announced the huge funding after the success of previous years which put 9,000 Queenslander's in jobs, of which 440 were locals.

She said establishments such as Rockhampton PCYC, Community Solutions Group, Multicultural Development Association and Jobs Queensland would deliver the certificate programs.

"Each project responds to the needs of local job seekers and local employers to develop the skilled, job ready workers needed to grow our economy and benefit the wider community,” Mrs Lauga said.

"These programs will spread right across the region, including Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.”

Applications are open for the next round of funding.

For more information call 1300 369 935 or visit www.training.qld.gov.au/sqw

Topics:  brittany lauga certificate prorams jobs rockhampton skilling queenslanders for work

