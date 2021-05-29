14 arrested at wild anti-lockdown rally

Police handcuffed and pepper sprayed several people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday, a witness has said. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Police handcuffed and pepper sprayed several people at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday, a witness has said. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Police arrested 14 people and pepper sprayed several in connection with an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday.

Two police officers and a protester were injured during scuffles that broke out as police cracked down on the protest march, which was aimed at voicing displeasure with Victoria’s lockdown imposed on Thursday and slated to last for seven days.

The protesters marched in defiance of the lockdown, which was imposed after an outbreak of a new variant of coronavirus spread widely in Melbourne and threatened public health.

The lockdown is aimed at making people stay at home in order to stop the spread and save lives.

The officers’ injuries were minor and happened as a group of six people were arrested at Victoria Street in North Melbourne, the force said.

The scuffles happened after a splinter group broke off from a protest march aimed at voicing displeasure with Victoria's coronavirus lockdown, which was announced on Thursday and slated to last for seven days.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday evening, the protesters numbered around 150 and were given “ample opportunity” to comply with the lockdown orders before police moved in to break up the demonstration.

Police will allege some of the protesters assaulted police officers and committed affray.

They also said many breached the lockdown orders and fines had already been issued to 55 people.

A News Corp photographer at the scene said several people were pepper sprayed after a splinter group broke off from the protest march.

Several people were also handcuffed and put in police vans.

Pictures from the scene at Flagstaff Gardens showed a heavy presence of masked police officers. Many of them were wearing protective eyewear.

Most protesters were maskless, and both their uncovered faces and their presence on the streets in defiance of the lockdown would have violated coronavirus restrictions.

Q: Why aren’t you wearing a mask?

The state government has empowered police to issue on-the-spot fines of $1,652 for individuals who don’t comply with the emergency restrictions.

People who don’t wear masks also risk $200 fines.

“The virus does not respond to protests, the virus response to public health measures,” Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley commented at a press conference on Saturday.

“There are five legal reasons to leave your home. Protesting against a virus is not going to work.

“And if you do, you are breaching the public health orders and Victoria Police will hold you to account for that, and that involves significant fines.”

The state recorded five new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The state has recorded more than 15,000 of Australia’s combined 17,992 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, or 87 per cent of cases.

More than 800 Victorians have lost their lives to the virus and the state has been through three previous lockdowns.

The vast majority of Australians who have died from the illness caused by coronavirus have lost their lives in Victoria.

In the police statement on Saturday, the force vowed to continue enforcing the lockdown order issued by the state’s chief health officer.

“Those who choose to blatantly disregard the CHOs directions and put the health and safety of all Victorians in jeopardy can expect to be held accountable and fined,” the police statement said.

