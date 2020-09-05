14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

THE CAPRICORN Coast continues to grow in popularity and population, with Core Logic real estate data revealing more than 300 homes have been snapped up in the Livingstone Shire in the past six months.

While most have been modest sales, those lucky enough to be able to afford a property in the higher price brackets with all the bells and whistles would not be disappointed with what is on offer at the Capricorn Coast at the moment.

From absolute waterfront properties to secluded retreats, The Morning Bulletin had narrowed down some of the most gorgeous luxury properties listed for sale right now.

77 Matthew Flinders Drive

Listed for offers over $735,000, this luxe Cooee Bay home features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and ocean views.

Clean, white tones throughout give the property a modern coastal vibe.

101 Woodbine Road

Looking for something with a little more room to move? This Bungundarra property is ideal.

Set on 5.28ha, this five bedroom, three bathroom home has been listed for sale for $1.1 million.

Positioned high on the hillside, the modern property is set over two levels with the massive kitchen forming the heart of the home.

24 Rosslyn Street

You will never tire of the ocean views at this gorgeous Rosslyn property.

Listed for ‘price upon application’, the four bedroom, two bathroom home on a 1,722 sqm block is a stone’s throw away from the waterfront.

It features a private, gated entry and more than 400 sqm of indoor/outdoor living.

The standout of the home is the ‘resort style’ main outdoor living area with pool and spa that overlooks the water.

35 Banksia Place

With Tuscan tones, this Taranganba home stands out from the rest.

The property, which has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, has an ‘offers over $729,000’ price tag.

It boasts panoramic ocean views, European styling, and huge open plan living spaces.

22 Mei-Lynn Way

Just looking at this showstopping home makes you feel calm and relaxed.

The retreat-style property is nestled on a hillside in Tarangaba and has an asking price of offers over $725,000.

Set on a 1851 sqm block, the three bedroom, two bathroom home features an open plan living, dining and kitchen area spilling out to a timber deck with views over Tanby Valley.

The exposed rake ceilings give the property extra character and pair perfectly with the earthy tones and stone features throughout.

9 Zingara Court

This Lammermoor property takes full advantage of its location to capture incredible views of the coastline.

Set over three levels dubbed the ‘entry level’, ‘second level’ and ‘upper level’ the home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is priced at $1.95M.

From the modern kitchen to the various standout features including the 9m high Callide Black Mica feature wall, Blue Pearl granite benchtops and Luxurious Japanese inspired master suite, the home ticks all the boxes.

4 Gus Moore Street

Location, location, location is the major selling point of this luxury Yeppoon home.

Perched on a hilltop with incredible views, this home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a price tag of $1.2M.

It’s easy to imagine yourself sprawled poolside or relaxing on the deck, soaking up the beautiful CQ sun and coastal views at this property.

7 Kiama Avenue

Unique in design, this Bangalee property is a head-turner.

Listed for $1.3M, the home features a curved timber ceiling throughout the open plan upper living space.

This area spills out to a front deck, that overlooks the beach and pool below.

The home has four beds and two baths.

2 Trade Wind Drive

It is not every day you come across a home that has it’s own cinema.

But that’s virtually what you’ll find inside this ultra-modern Tanby home.

Along with oodles of living space, this property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large in-ground pool, space to park eight vehicles, a playground and the cinema-style media room.

All for a $1.595M price tag.

3 Grace Court

There is glitz and glam galore inside this high-end Yeppoon home.

Listed for offers over $849,000, the home is set over three levels and boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms – plus an office and pool.

24 Cokas Avenue

Set on a 1224 sqm block, this luxe home is set over two levels and is a stone’s throw away from Farnborough beach.

The Meikleville Hill home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple living areas and a pool with stunning ocean views.

Priced at $1.1M.

19 Miami Crescent

Soaking up the sunset from the front deck makes life extra special at this Pacific Heights home.

The modern home priced at $1.2M has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, heaps of open plan living space, two laundries, a massive kitchen, media room, multiple balconies and a concrete/quartz swimming pool with swim jets, separate spa with water feature and cabana.

15 Bayside Way

Located right at Rosslyn Bay Harbour, this $1.185M property has its very own private pontoon.

The ‘villa’ has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, space for three vehicles, high ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen and heaps of living space.

Mount Haven 92 Ritamada Drive and 1339 Scenic Highway

This property is well and truly the jewel in the Capricorn Coast’s crown.

The ‘price on application’ estate at Emu Park is actually two homes sharing seven bedrooms and six bathrooms sprawling over 80 hectares perched on the hillside.

The absolutely stunning property takes advantage of its coastal outlook with floor to ceiling windows throughout both homes and a mostly open-plan design.

From the luxury bathrooms to the private gym – the property offers almost everything you can dream of.