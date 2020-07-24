A 14-year-old boy has been charged, accusing of stabbing a fellow student at a school in the Central Tablelands region of New South Wales.

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest, allegedly by a fellow teenager, after a brawl reportedly broke out among students at a school in the state's Central West.

Emergency services were called to a high school in Orange, about three hours drive west of Sydney, at 2pm Wednesday following reports of a fight.

Officers were forced to use OC spray to break up a large number of students who were fighting while paramedics worked to treat the teenager who had suffered a puncture wound to his chest.

He was taken to Orange Health Service where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

Investigations lead to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy at a property in Orange about 5pm Thursday.

He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with reckless wounding in company.

The teenager was granted conditional bail and will appear before a children's court on August 31.

Originally published as 14-year-old accused of school stabbing