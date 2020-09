NOT ACTUAL CAR: A 14-year-old boy is believed to be driving from TCC to Gracemere in a white Landcruiser

NOT ACTUAL CAR: A 14-year-old boy is believed to be driving from TCC to Gracemere in a white Landcruiser

9.30AM: POLICE have been asked to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Lancruiser being driven by a 14-year-old from South Rockhampton to Gracemere.

It was reported the landcruiser has a “big bull bar and lots of spotlights”.

The ute is believed to be travelling from The Cathedral College to Gracemere by a 14-year-old boy.