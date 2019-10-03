Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

14-year-old boy stabbed in wild brawl

by Cloe Read
3rd Oct 2019 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been stabbed and taken to hospital in a serious condition after a brawl broke out north of Brisbane overnight.

Police say the 14-year-old was with a group of teenagers on Hindmarsh St, Kippa-Ring, about 8pm when an argument happened, resulting in the boy being stabbed in the back, abdomen and leg.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit in attendance.

More Stories

brawl brisbane crime kippa ring stabbing

Top Stories

    ALDI’S GRAND OPENING: What did the first shoppers buy

    premium_icon ALDI’S GRAND OPENING: What did the first shoppers buy

    News The 138-space carpark was full by 9am with traffic spilling out onto nearby streets and the highway.

    Queensland shark plan could put swimmers at risk

    premium_icon Queensland shark plan could put swimmers at risk

    Environment Non-lethal alternative to shark-killing costly, potentially dangerous

    Whistle-blowers blast Rookwood Weir cost blowout excuse

    premium_icon Whistle-blowers blast Rookwood Weir cost blowout excuse

    News Explosive allegations have surfaced explaining the weir’s cost blow out.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards