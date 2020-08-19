140kmh: Dramatic arrest after suspect vehicle flees police

HIGH DRAMA: A suspect allegedly evaded police en route to Rockhampton travelling at speeds of 140kmh-plus early this morning.

A SUSPECT who allegedly evaded police en route to Rockhampton travelling at speeds of 140kmh-plus early this morning, was later arrested in dramatic fashion.

Police were initially called to an incident at a residence in Frenchville, North Rockhampton, about 2am.

About 3.40am the suspect’s vehicle was seen travelling on Emu Park Rd, but due to its speed police were not able to get close enough to intercept it.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle was allegedly doing 140kmh plus when it evaded a patrol car.

The suspect allegedly travelled at speeds of 100kmh on Lakes Creek Rd before going over the Fitzroy River Bridge into the CBD.

While in the CBD, the driver allegedly continued to speed, running several red lights, and at one stage was driving on the wrong side of the road.

A QPS spokesman said the suspect drove along a number of CBD streets and at one point “drove in circles” around the Rockhampton Police Station in Bolsover St.

Police deployed stingers at one location before the police pursuit was terminated about 4am.

About 4.15am, police were called to the emergency department of Rockhampton Hospital following a report a man was inside, threatening to stab people, before he allegedly started smashing things in the waiting room.

A police spokesman said the man was allegedly violent towards security officers at the hospital but it was established that he was not armed.

Police arrived quickly and the man, a 46-year-old, of Rockhampton, was arrested and taken into custody.

As of 8am today, no charges had been laid.

