$14.5m boosts rail freight between Rockhampton to Townsville

Queensland Rail staff work to repair the North Coast rail line north of Sarina after it was damaged by flooding. Tony Martin

THE Queensland Government's $100 million commitment to improving the freight capacity on the North Coast rail line has reached a major milestone.

Queensland Rail has awarded a $14.5 million contract to extend eight freight train passing loops between Rockhampton and Townsville.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the works would support 24 jobs, with Queensland-based Civil Mining & Construction Pty Ltd appointed to complete the civil design and construction, including earthworks and culverts.

"Construction will commence later this month with passing loops to be extended at Kunawara, Kooltandra and St Lawrence, en route to Mackay,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"This will allow freight trains travelling on the line to increase their length by up to 45 per cent, from 650 metres to 950 metres, in turn increasing the amount of goods freight operators can transport on the line.

"The North Coast line is a vital transport artery for Queensland that supports a wide range of commodities and industries.

"But most importantly, this project will support more than 20 jobs, adding to the 7100 already created in Cen-tral Queensland in the past year.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project is essential to easing capacity constraints on the line and improving rail as a competitive alternative to road freight.

"Freight plays a critical role in driving our state's economy and the State Government's commitment will significantly boost rail freight capacity along this vital north-south freight connection,” Mr Bailey said.

"It will drive jobs and economic growth in Central and North Queensland and I'm extremely pleased to see this important project move from strength to strength.”

Additional North Coast Rail sites set for extensions include Gumlu, Guthalungra, Koumala, Mount Ossa and Longford Creek.

The first six of the extended passing loops are expected to go live in 2020, with the final two to be in operation in the first half of 2021.

"This complements the work that is already under way on the signalling design component of the new crossing loop extensions,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"While construction of the passing loop extensions gets under way, the project team are moving forward with the signalling design component of the project, with the proposed preliminary designs currently under review.”