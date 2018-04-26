Menu
Jarrad Michael McConnell, 33, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to break and enter and theft charges from where he and two others took three buggies and left them somewhere on Fishing Creek Road, Farnborough on February 23.
$14K debt, broken bone just the start for golf buggy thief

Kerri-Anne Mesner
26th Apr 2018 2:01 PM
WITH a broken ankle and deeply in debt, a golf buggy joyrider will spend the night behind bars after being refused bail.

Jarrad Michael McConnell, 33, pleaded guilty to the break and enter and theft charges from a drunken night on February 23 where he and two others took three buggies from the Capricorn Resort Golf Club.

The court heard they dumped them somewhere on Fishing Creek Rd, Farnborough.

The trio were captured on CCTV at the property at 8.30pm.

One returned again two hours later.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said McConnell was willing to pay his share of the $18,000 restitution sought for the buggies, which were never found again.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke recalled sentencing one of McConnell's co-offenders in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court and said due to the serious nature, had stood that matter down to consider an appropriate penalty.

The court heard McConnell's criminal history had more entries than his co-accused, who had received an 18-month probation order and 120 community service hours.

McConnell already has a SPER debt of $14,000 and the $6000 restitution he may be ordered to pay would send that debt to more than $20,000.

He had also failed to appear in court on April 5.

The unemployed father of one hobbled out of the court room on crutches with a broken ankle as he awaited police to take him down to the watchhouse for his overnight stay while Mr Clarke considers sentencing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

