$1.4M plan for ‘canopy walk’ playground at Botanic Gardens

Plans for an exciting new ‘canopy walk’ and nature-themed playground at the Botanic Gardens have been revealed as Rockhampton Regional Council cashes in on a $9.46 million State Government funding boost.

Rockhampton Regional Council has secured funding for three major projects through the latest round of the Palaszczuk government’s Works for Queensland program.

Along with $1.4 million for the Botanic Gardens Playground Renewal project, RRC has been allocated $1.6 million to refurbish the Fitzroy River Boardwalk on the lower bank and $6.46 million to upgrade the North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said the projects would be rolled out over the next three years.

“We’re ecstatic that there is another round of Works for Queensland money coming through the Palaszczuk government, it will assist council in delivering projects that we would have traditionally been seeking that capital funding through our ratepayers,” Mr Williams said.

While plans are yet to be finalised, Mr Williams said the Botanic Gardens playground makeover would feature equipment similar to that seen at the Rockhampton Riverbank playground.

“We realise that is a favourite go-to location, and it’s becoming old and tired and really reached its use-by date,” he said.

“That will be another exciting area for families and tourists to come and have a play. It really is an area that has been a go-to for many, many years for Rockhampton residents and also tourists.”

The Fitzroy River boardwalk will be replaced.

Mr Williams said the riverbank boardwalk project would involve replacing the existing timber boards with composite materials, and ensuring the infrastructure, such as the pylons below, were secure going forward.

“ It’s something that we’ve realised we need to do because it’s been a harsh environment and our asset management plan indicated that it needs refurbishment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade will cater for major growth on the northside.

“That project really will cater for 25,000 extra residents going forward,” Mr Williams said.

“That’s critical for our growth and again that money would have had to have been borne by our ratepayers, but this assistance, $6.4 million to that project, which is a major upgrade, will allow us to soften that budget process going forward.”

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Tony Williams and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke. Picture: Contributed

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the funding would support Central Queensland’s economy and create jobs.

“So far 1,788 jobs have been supported through Works for Queensland in Central Queensland,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“This round of $9.46 million being invested in Rockhampton will support 94 jobs.

“That’s 94 jobs in a time when they’re needed most.

The Works for Queensland program supports regional councils to undertake job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure projects such as parks and playgrounds, community and sports facilities, swimming pools and water play areas, renewable energy initiatives, footpaths, roads and water infrastructure.

The eligible councils have been allocated $800 million through the first four rounds of the program, with a further $200 million committed for 2024-27.