The cars and anything inside them will be offered for sale.
Motoring

15 impounded cars to be auctioned off at bargain prices

Timothy Cox
28th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will sell its impounded vehicles early next month.

It will be possible to see the vehicles at Tomkins 207-217 Wade Street, Parkhurst on November 5 and 6 from 9am to 4pm, after which the auction will be conducted online by Tomkins Valuers & Auctioneers.

The following cars and anything contained in them, unless claimed beforehand, will be offered for sale:

– White Kia Carnival Van

– Black Holden Commodore

– Blue Holden Astra Hatch

– White Ford Falcon

– Red Holden Barina Hatch

– White Mazda Sedan

– White Kia Cerato Sedan

– Maroon Ford Falcon Sedan

– Gold Ford Falcon

– Gold Toyota Hilux SR5

– White Ford Laser

– Silver Holden Commodore

– Grey Nissan Maxima

– Silver Toyota Camry Sedan

– White Hyundai Excel

The vehicles will be sold unregistered and in their current condition.

Purchasers are to be aware that vehicle keys are generally not available.

