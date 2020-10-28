15 impounded cars to be auctioned off at bargain prices

The cars and anything inside them will be offered for sale.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will sell its impounded vehicles early next month.

It will be possible to see the vehicles at Tomkins 207-217 Wade Street, Parkhurst on November 5 and 6 from 9am to 4pm, after which the auction will be conducted online by Tomkins Valuers & Auctioneers.

The following cars and anything contained in them, unless claimed beforehand, will be offered for sale:

– White Kia Carnival Van

– Black Holden Commodore

– Blue Holden Astra Hatch

– White Ford Falcon

– Red Holden Barina Hatch

– White Mazda Sedan

– White Kia Cerato Sedan

– Maroon Ford Falcon Sedan

– Gold Ford Falcon

– Gold Toyota Hilux SR5

– White Ford Laser

– Silver Holden Commodore

– Grey Nissan Maxima

– Silver Toyota Camry Sedan

– White Hyundai Excel

The vehicles will be sold unregistered and in their current condition.

Purchasers are to be aware that vehicle keys are generally not available.