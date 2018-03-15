$1.5M 'jewel of Rockhampton' to create more than 30 jobs

HISTORY will hopefully once again be repeated with the latest confirmation of funding from the Federal Government for the Mt Archer activation plan.

When he was given the go ahead for Fraser Park and Pilbeam Drive by Rex Pilbeam, the original councillor who oversaw the work walk the hills, check the work and bring the native wild raspberries back down to his granddaughter.

Cr Neil Fisher said the confirmation of the $1.5 million dollars from the Federal Government will ensure that we can all, "taste the wild raspberries of Mt Archer once again".

"This is another important piece for the greater activation for Mt Archer," Cr Fisher said.

Calling Mt Archer "the jewel in the crown for Rockhampton", Ms Landry said she was very proud they could put $1.5 million on the table.

"This is going to be fantastic for this area," Ms Landry said.

"It will make it more accessible for people in wheelchairs and those with a disability."

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the wonders of this "untapped resource" speak for itself, with very strong support from so many levels of government.

"This is a continual roll-out of this great asset as a tourism feature and a place for our local families," Cr Strelow said.

Rockhampton Regional Council business development officer Wade Clark said Mt Archer provides a lot of opportunities from a tourism perspective.

With plans for an amphitheatre, additional social events and cultural education tours, Wade said many of the lookouts and names tie into the lands cultural heritage.

Nurrim, which is the name of one of the local walks, translates to "the mountain of raspberries", highlighting the deep seeded cultural ties the land has with the Darumbal tribe.

Another lookout, Mudda-Gaddu, which is the view out to the Fitzroy River, links to the dreamtime story of the serpent that created the river.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the project will activate Mount Archer as a tourism and recreation drawcard for the Rockhampton region.

"This $1.5 million investment will provide yet another tourism draw card for the region, with the upgrade enabling greater use of the mountain by people of all ages and fitness levels and will ensure that Rockhampton locals benefit as well as tourists," Ms Landry said.

"The Fraser Park Redevelopment Project will deliver over 30 jobs during construction, and provide the city's visitors with another opportunity to spend more time here, delivering further tourism benefits.

"The upgrade will not only generate local jobs, it will provide economic and social benefits to the region through increased recreation, sports, adventure and event tourism opportunities."

Further projects under the Bowen Basin Regional Jobs and Investment Package will be announced over the coming week.