15 minute delays at Bruce Highway roadworks

MOTORISTS could face delays of up to 15 minutes at roadworks south of Rockhampton starting Wednesday.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises motorists that the Bruce Highway will be reduced to single lane operation as part of upgrade works between Three Mile Creek and Bororen.

The single lane closure extends over a 500-metre section of the Bruce Highway and will commence Wednesday . Work is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting.

One lane of traffic will be closed during the work, with traffic control on site 24 hours a day. Delays of up to 15 mins are to be expected.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

