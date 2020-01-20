15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

VENDORS have wasted no time in the new year with plenty of house sales recorded across the region.

Despite the 2020 market hitting the ground running, sales have started off low with only two sales breaking the $500k mark in the last week.

Most sales, apart from a handful on the coast, failed to fetched prices higher than recent sales suggesting the Rockhampton is still some way off former glory.

Despite this, the large number of sales shows no shortage of buyers looking to close a deal in the new year.

Residential land performed well among the stand out sales including the sale of two separate lots in Inverness, west of Yeppoon.

The large blocks both fetched big prices, both breaking $250k in their first sale on the new development.

Lot 40 in nearby Bel Air Estate, Barmaryee also sold for $225k but was down from $247.5k in 2015.

Two Yeppoon properties under the management of Yeppoon Real Estate showed good turnover sales in the space of five years.

15 Fowler Drivesold for $480k after selling for $401.5 in 2017 while 3 Finch Avenue sold for $9k above its 2015 sale price of $380k.

Overall last week’s sales appear to represent an solid coastal market but little change in the direct Rockhampton region.