15 tonnes of books will help those at risk

Crowds gathered at Rockhampton's annual Lifeline Bookfest and $2 clothing sale on the opening day yesterday. Vanessa Jarrett

BOOKS, books and more books - with a side of clothing.

That is what you will find at the Walter Pierce Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds this weekend.

The annual Lifeline Bookfest and $2 Clothing Sale began this morning.

Crowds flocked the gates, awaiting the 10am opening,

Belinda Bath, Uniting Care business manager Central Queensland said the first day always sees a lot of customers and book lovers.

"We are expecting a very familiar crowd on Saturday,” she said.

"We heavily rely on the community supporting these events.”

There is 15 tonnes of books to choose from along with "thousands of kilos of clothing”.

"The clothing is all shop quality,” Belinda said.

"We need to get the clothing out to the community, it is a good time to offer some nice winter clothes at $2 an item.”

Money from the three-day event will go to charity.

"Every dollar spent here goes directly to fund our 24 hour crisis telephone line,” Belinda said.

"We get 170,000 calls a year in Queensland.”

This year is the 15th year Belinda has coordinated the event.

"It was happening for a long time prior to that,” she said.

The end goal is what keeps Belinda driven and dedicated.

"At the end of the day, the money is going to a suicide prevention, it's really important,” she said.

"Every year the number of calls increase.”

This year, Belinda is aiming to raise $40,000.

"To get some people on the overnight counselling services,” she said.

Coinciding with National Volunteers Week, Belinda said it was a great way to recognise the "passionate” work they do.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without those volunteers,” she said.

