Knife crime
Crime

15 year-old arrested for armed bottle shop robbery in Rocky

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
10th Feb 2021 6:20 AM
Two males have been charged for the armed robbery of a Berserker bottle shop on Monday night.

A 15 year-old Gracemere boy has been charged with one court each of armed robbery and wilful damage and four counts of stealing.

He will appear in the Rockhampton Children’s Court on Wednesday.

A 22 year-old Berserker man has been charged with one count of armed robbery.

He will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

It will be alleged the two males entered Liquor Legends on High and Dean Sts around 7.30pm armed with a knife and machete and demanded cash and alcohol from the store attendant.

The men fled the store with alcohol and cash.

After receiving information from the public from the release of the CCTV images, detectives located the two males in Glenmore and Norman Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

armed robbery armed robbery charge berserker rockhampton childrens court rockhampton magistrates court tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

