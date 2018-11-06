Skip uni for one of these 150 jobs

Young school leavers are urged to apply for the traineeships. Picture: iStock

MORE than 150 jobs have been created for Australian school leavers, with no degree or experience required.

But jobseekers need to be ready to move to Sydney.

The Microsoft Trainee Program, developed in partnership with TAFE NSW, MEGT and Prodigy Learning, was announced today, offering participants paid work with organisations such as Datacom and ANZ bank as well as a Certificate IV in Information Technology Networking.

Microsoft Australia managing director Steven Worrall said the 12 to 24-month program aimed to address the skill gap in the IT sector.

"(Employers) can't find enough of the right talent so it will help fill roles in organisations," he said.

"The skill shortage is of such significance that no single organisation or sector can sort this alone.

"It represents that collaboration between the IT industry, industry more broadly, government and the vocational sector."

Australia's workforce of information and communication technology (ICT) professionals was forecast to increase by 16 per cent, or 44,000 new jobs, in the next five years, according to projections from the Department of Jobs and Small Business.

Mr Worrall said the traineeships were targeted at school leavers with a desire to work in IT or a passion for digital technology.

They would also be used to address diversity issues in the sector so people from under-represented groups - such as Indigenous Australians, people with disabilities and women - were particularly encouraged to apply.

"This traineeship program is another way we can attract a more diverse range of talent into an IT career path, either directly working in the IT industry or for a bank, insurance company telco or any organisation using technology to run their business," he said.

The pilot program will begin in Sydney in February 2019, with hopes other states and territories will follow in 2020.

Apply for the Sydney traineeships here.