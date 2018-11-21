Menu
The Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club nippers who competed at the three point carnival on Sunday.
150 nippers compete at three-point carnival at Yeppoon

Pam McKay
by
21st Nov 2018 4:13 PM
SURF LIFE SAVING: Honours were shared among the three participating clubs in the first of the three-point carnivals held at Yeppoon.

About 150 nippers from host club Yeppoon, Emu Park and Tannum Sands hit the surf and sand in an array of events on the jam-packed program.

They competed in individual and relay events in age groups from under 8 to under 15.

Yeppoon's junior activities co-ordinator Graham Hemson said conditions were ideal and there were some impressive performances on the day.

"Competition was very tough and events were keenly contested,” he said.

"There was a great positive atmosphere around the whole carnival, with a fantastic spirit of camaraderie and support.

"It was a really good event. We had good numbers and great weather and it was fantastic just to see the kids out there having fun.”

Emu Park's Hugo Genninges enjoyed a clean sweep in the under-8 boys, winning the three events he contested - wade, deep wade and flags.

Club mate Lexi Goodwin was a standout in the under-9 girls, winning both the wade and board, coming second in the swim and third in the flags.

Yeppoon's Cooper Jones led the way in the under-10 boys, with wins in the wade and the flags and solid finishes in the board and swim.

The nippers will head for Tannum Sands for Round 2 on Sunday, December 2.

