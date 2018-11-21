150 nippers compete at three-point carnival at Yeppoon

The Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club nippers who competed at the three point carnival on Sunday.

The Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club nippers who competed at the three point carnival on Sunday. CONTRIBUTED

SURF LIFE SAVING: Honours were shared among the three participating clubs in the first of the three-point carnivals held at Yeppoon.

About 150 nippers from host club Yeppoon, Emu Park and Tannum Sands hit the surf and sand in an array of events on the jam-packed program.

They competed in individual and relay events in age groups from under 8 to under 15.

Yeppoon's junior activities co-ordinator Graham Hemson said conditions were ideal and there were some impressive performances on the day.

"Competition was very tough and events were keenly contested,” he said.

"There was a great positive atmosphere around the whole carnival, with a fantastic spirit of camaraderie and support.

"It was a really good event. We had good numbers and great weather and it was fantastic just to see the kids out there having fun.”

Emu Park's Hugo Genninges enjoyed a clean sweep in the under-8 boys, winning the three events he contested - wade, deep wade and flags.

Club mate Lexi Goodwin was a standout in the under-9 girls, winning both the wade and board, coming second in the swim and third in the flags.

Yeppoon's Cooper Jones led the way in the under-10 boys, with wins in the wade and the flags and solid finishes in the board and swim.

The nippers will head for Tannum Sands for Round 2 on Sunday, December 2.