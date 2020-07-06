$150 vouchers to help kids return to playing fields

The State Government has released another round of FairPlay vouchers to help get sports-playing kids back in action. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

The State Government is kicking in to help sports-mad Queensland kids get back on the field.

A fresh round of $150 FairPlay vouchers is now available, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying the release is timed to coincide with the resumption of full contact community sport.

“We know the devastating impact of this worldwide pandemic,” the Premier said.

“But we also know the benefits of playing sport.

“These vouchers not only help struggling families but also provide a mini-stimulus for the economy.

“It’s all part of our plan to help the economy recover and get life back to normal as much as possible.”

AFL Queensland CEO Dean Warren is thrilled to see footy back.

“It is a wonderful result to see games kicking off again on July 10,” he said.

“It is a true testament to the resilience and optimism of our clubs, officials and volunteers, who have done a tremendous job managing this challenging time, getting players back on the fields.

“AFL Queensland has been focused on ensuring we are providing a safe and well-prepared environment for our players to return. All of our clubs have been incredibly well organised and responsive to the protocols required to get our game back safely.”

There are more than 4500 clubs registered to receive the 73,000 FairPlay vouchers on offer.

The Active Restart Infrastructure Recovery Fund will open in the next few weeks to further support the economic recovery of clubs, with up to $20,000 toward infrastructure projects.

For information, go to qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay