'150 workers to go': CQ miners devastated after shock move

INITIAL reports surrounding Caledon Resources' Cook Colliery this afternoon are suggesting as many as 150 Central Queensland workers could be affected by today's announcement.

In a formal statement today the company announced several expenditure reduction measures to be implemented, including the termination of contract agreements and the standing down of some of the workforce for an "expected” two month period.

Read: CQ workers stood down after mine floods

Caledon employs about 400 full-time employees and contractors, and it is understood around 300 are permanent.

A source today told The Morning Bulletin the company was not offering redundancies or payouts.

The employee, who The Morning Bulletin has not identified, said workers, both those who are based in Blackwater and those who are fly-in fly-out, would not be told the fate of their jobs until the end of the day.

Workers are reportedly devastated.

"This is it. This is all I had,” the worker said this afternoon.

"We find out at the end of today if we have a job or don't have a job.

"Even the FIFO guys can't go home yet because they don't know.

"There are guys there who haven't told their wives, because they don't want to upset them yet.”

The move follows a significant water inflow event on March 7 in the longwall section of the mine, where water from an unknown source fully inundated the longwall face and equipment.

The Cook Colliery is the company's sole operating asset and source of income, and 85% of the Cook's coal production is sourced from the longwall mining area that was inundated.

The Morning Bulletin has posed questions to Caledon Resources regarding the futures of workers' jobs and also the inundation incident.

It is understood there was still questions surrounding the flooding and who should have known about the water.

More to come.