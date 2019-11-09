151 swimmers chase PBs, CQ records, qualifying times

MAKING A SPLASH: Matthew Richardson will be on the hunt for some quick times at the weekend’s Tropic of Capricorn meet in Rockhampton. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA.

SWIMMING: The weather will be hot but the action in the pool promises to be even hotter at the Tropic of Capricorn meet this weekend.

A field of 151 swimmers, ranging from novices to some of the region’s best, will hit the water at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre in Rockhampton.

The two-day annual event is hosted by CQ Aquajets and the Emu Park Swimming Club.

CQ Aquajets president Gary Knight said while the majority of entrants were from Rockhampton and Cap Coast clubs, there would also be swimmers from as far afield as Longreach and Mackay.

He said competitors would be looking to break Central Queensland records and clock higher level qualifying times.

Knight expected Rocky City’s Taryn Roberts and Matthew Richardson and Caribeae’s Jacob Spark to feature prominently.

Another highlight of the meet is the popular Red Rooster Skins, in which swimmers race the clock to score a share of the $1000 prize money on offer.

“We start with the top eight kids in each age group and they race. The two slowest drop out until it becomes a drag race at the end between the last two swimmers,” he said.

“It’s pretty challenging and it’s quite tactical as well because you can’t afford to go too hard too early.

“That’s always exciting and I’ve seen some kids do massive PBs at the end.”

Action starts at 8.15am on Saturday and Sunday.