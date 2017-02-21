$15K worth of unclaimed CQ money: Are you owed?

TWENTY-two Central Queensland residents are owed more than $15,000 in unclaimed money.
Earlier this month, the Queensland Government Gazette published a notification under Section 100 of the Public Trustee Act 1978 listing the names of people owed money by Ergon Energy Queensland and Suncorp Group Limited.
The unclaimed monies, which include unpresented cheques and credits, date back to 2014.
Unclaimed monies held by Ergon Energy Queensland
- Mr A J Wright of Emerald is owed $618.71 in un presented cheques from 2014
- Gemini Accident Repair of Gracemere is owed $1001.75 in un presented cheques from 2014
- Mr S D Robinson of Gracemere is owed $512
- Mr G J Barber of Kinka Beach is owed $760.18
- Parmalat Australia Pty Ltd of Middlemount is owed $1624
- Mrs D A Forest of North Rockhampton is owed $500
- Jenny Craig Weightloss Centre of Berserker is owed $2,215
- Mr A B E Wood of Main St, Park Avenue is owed $542
- The One Food Pty Ltd of George St, Rockhampton is owed $946
- Mr R M and Mrs S O Drysdale of Rockonia Rd, Koongal are owed $1330
Unclaimed monies held by Suncorp Group Limited
- John Henry Adams and Linnette Adelle Adams of Lanigan St, Rockhampton are owed $567
- Andrew Gordon Ballard of Denham St, Rockhampton is owed $630
- Irene May Connolly and Charles Connolly, Caroline St, Rockhampton are owed $1,020.60
- Arne Pederson and Inge Margaret Pederson of PO Box 1820, Emerald are owed $1314
- Rhonda Maree Swaffield of Beaumont Rd, Rockhampton is owed $567
- Tracy Wassman of Protea Avenue, North Rockhampton is owed $567
- Lyndon Williams and Teresa Williams of PO Box 720, Yeppoon are owed $945
To claim unclaimed money, click here.