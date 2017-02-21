$15K worth of unclaimed CQ money: Are you owed?

TWENTY-two Central Queensland residents are owed more than $15,000 in unclaimed money.

Earlier this month, the Queensland Government Gazette published a notification under Section 100 of the Public Trustee Act 1978 listing the names of people owed money by Ergon Energy Queensland and Suncorp Group Limited.

The unclaimed monies, which include unpresented cheques and credits, date back to 2014.

Unclaimed monies held by Ergon Energy Queensland

Mr A J Wright of Emerald is owed $618.71 in un presented cheques from 2014

Gemini Accident Repair of Gracemere is owed $1001.75 in un presented cheques from 2014

Mr S D Robinson of Gracemere is owed $512

Mr G J Barber of Kinka Beach is owed $760.18

Parmalat Australia Pty Ltd of Middlemount is owed $1624

Mrs D A Forest of North Rockhampton is owed $500

Jenny Craig Weightloss Centre of Berserker is owed $2,215

Mr A B E Wood of Main St, Park Avenue is owed $542

The One Food Pty Ltd of George St, Rockhampton is owed $946

Mr R M and Mrs S O Drysdale of Rockonia Rd, Koongal are owed $1330

Unclaimed monies held by Suncorp Group Limited

John Henry Adams and Linnette Adelle Adams of Lanigan St, Rockhampton are owed $567

Andrew Gordon Ballard of Denham St, Rockhampton is owed $630

Irene May Connolly and Charles Connolly, Caroline St, Rockhampton are owed $1,020.60

Arne Pederson and Inge Margaret Pederson of PO Box 1820, Emerald are owed $1314

Rhonda Maree Swaffield of Beaumont Rd, Rockhampton is owed $567

Tracy Wassman of Protea Avenue, North Rockhampton is owed $567

Lyndon Williams and Teresa Williams of PO Box 720, Yeppoon are owed $945

To claim unclaimed money, click here.