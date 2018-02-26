$1.5M cattle fraud 'crippling' for industry, victims

Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its "melt in the mouth" moisture and tenderness. When cooked, the marbling is absorbed into the muscle and gives the meat its tenderness and flavour.

UPDATE 1.30PM: DETECTIVE Senior Sergeant Jim Lacey has described an alleged $1.5 million fraud as "crippling” to the cattle industry and the companies involved.

The New South Wales man charged with two counts of fraud after allegedly failing to pay for cattle supplied for export was extradited to Queensland after his arrest and made his first appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Det Snr Sgt Lacey said some companies had not been paid in full, while others had not received any payment.

One of the companies involved is based in Springsure, Central Queensland.

Another was based in Chartes Towers while the other two were based in New South Wales.

"They face droughts and floods, they certainly don't need this,” Det Snr Sgt Lacey said.

"It's certainly a lot of money.

"It's placing unwarranted stress on these victims.

"We just encourage people to use due diligence, especially dealing with a new company and do their research. Some people did do that, but unfortunately it didn't work out.”

INITIAL: A MAN has been charged after allegedly ripping off cattle companies for more than $1.5 million after they entered into contracts to supply livestock for export.

In a statement released today, Queensland Police Media said four cattle properties, including two from Central Queensland, contacted the company in April, May and June 2017 where they entered into contracts to supply Wagyu and Wagyu cross cattle for processing export meat.

Last year an advertisement (pictured) was placed by a company in a rural newspaper to purchase cattle for processing export meat.

It is alleged the companies were not fully paid for the sales after supplying the livestock.

A man has been charged with fraud in excess of $1.5 million after three companies claim they were not paid for cattle supplied as a result of this advertisement. Queensland Police Service

Detectives from the State Crime Command's, Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have charged a man following a protracted fraud investigation in relation to the sales.

A 65-year-old Evans Head (NSW) man has been charged with two counts of fraud in excess of $1.5 million.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 7.

Police believe there could be more victims and are encouraging anyone who may have responded to the advertisement to contact them.