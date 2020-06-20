$1.4m injection into Rocky’s pathway infrastructure

Nearly $1.5 million could be injected in Rockhampton’s bikeways and shared paths.

THE Morrison Government is looking to keep Central Queensland bikeways and shared paths filled with pedestrians as local communities rebound in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Rockhampton has been offered an almost $1.5 million stimulus package as part of the Federal Government's new $500 million Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.

The new program was announced late last month in a bid to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure and support local job markets across the country.

Both cycling and walking paths have specifically listed as eligible community infrastructure across Queensland under the new program due to increased used during the pandemic.

It would reportedly provide a huge boost to the region as State Government research reveals that for every dollar spent on pathway infrastructure, $5 would be returned to the local community.

The Morrison Government is eager to see priority infrastructure and local job markets revived in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Bicycle Queensland CEO Rebecca Randazzo said the funding would also provide massive health and sustainability benefits to the state.

"Thousands of Queenslanders started riding their bikes more during the pandemic, and many more were walking more for exercise," Ms Randazzo said.

A survey conducted on more than 3000 people across the state revealed around 81 per cent of its respondents were eager to continue riding their bikes after the pandemic.

"Now is a great time for local Governments to use this post-COVID stimulus money to bring about positive change in their communities."

"More people cycling, and walking makes for a healthier community. It helps address our national obesity crisis. It contributes to lowering pollution and carbon emissions," she said.

Rockhampton Regional Council officials will be required to submit a work schedule detailing specific use of the funds which must be spent in the 2020-21 financial year.

Most importantly, said Ms Randazzo, if plans were appropriately developed the investment would likely see a 500 per cent return rate.

"Surely every local government in Queensland wants to be part of that," Ms Randazzo said.

Bicycle Queensland is working alongside local bicycle advocacy groups across the state to help local councils determine what new developments could come from the program.