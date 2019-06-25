$15m splashed on waste, water in Isaac budget

THE Nebo community has secured the remaining funding to complete works on the town's water supply project in the Isaac Regional Council's 2019-20 Budget handed down today.

Division 8 councillor Geoff Bethel said the budget would mean the jointly funded Nebo Water Supply Network, funded under the State Government's Building our Region's Program, would be completed, with works totalling $7.1m.

"The balance of work on the new reservoir and treatment plant will be completed in the coming months and we are also investing $400,000 to replace four water bores," he said.

The council will spend a further $90,280 on improvements to the town's waste transfer station and a $100,000 upgrade to the St Lawrence water treatment plant.

A total of $15m will be spent on water, wastewater, and waste in the 2019/2020 period across the Isaac region.

Mayor Anne Baker said this was just some of the contributions they would make to the region's water and waste services.

"In 2019-2020, our capital program is focuses on the fundamentals and will deliver $6.2m million to water projects, $5.8m to wastewater improvements and $3.2m for waste management across our network of stations and landfills," she said.

Clermont and the Theresa Creek Dam projects secured a large chunk of the funding, following issues with the community's water supply in 2018.

"Our waste and water directorate is dedicated to achieving long-term outcomes which meet the expectations of our communities through the improvement of infrastructure, service deliver and products, including drinking water quality, waste management and wastewater," Cr Baker said.

WATER, WASTEWATER AND WASTE AT A GLANCE

Division 1

$1m for Theresa Creek dam

$98,000 for litter fencing around landfill at Glenden

Division 2

$1.7m upgrade to Dysart wastewater treatment plant.

Division 3

$2.335m to improve stormwater, leachate management and rehabilitation of closed landfill in Moranbah

Division 4

$300,000 for upgrade to water treatment facilities in Moranbah

Division 5

$1m for stage on of the wastewater mains relining program in Moranbah

Division 6

$1m Clermont water treatment reservoir

$500,000 to improve stormwater and leachate management at Clermont landfill.

$500,000 upgrades to wastewater treatment plant.

Division 7

$154,900 of improvements to Middlemount's waste transfer station

$200,000 on re-roofing clearwater storage tanks at Middlemount water treatment station.

Division 8