15mm rainfall expected for parts of CQ

Biolela will likely experience the coolest change across the region at the weekend's end.

Biolela will likely experience the coolest change across the region at the weekend's end.

LATE showers predicted for parts of Central Queensland over the weekend look to provide the region with a much-needed sprinkling.

Rockhampton will remain relatively dry across coming days with fairly moderate temperatures also expected to entice plenty of residents to explore the outdoors.

Bureau of Meteorology’s meteorologist Rosa Hoff said max temperatures will sit around 26 for both Saturday and Sunday, with an expected minimum of 12 degrees overnight.

Some light showers are expected to dampen parts of Central Queensland later this weekend.

“The chances of seeing some rainfall do pick up a little bit on Sunday however, thanks to a trough that is pushing in from the west towards to the east.”

“The main effects of that will be felt further south though,” she said.

Exposed coastal areas surrounding Yeppoon were forecast to experience a similar dampening on Sunday afternoon with minimum temps dipping to sit around 15 degrees.

While temperatures were also forecast to remain around the mid-20s for most of the region, it appeared some areas could also see out the weekend with a cooler change.

Biloela will likely experience the coolest change from the east-moving trough, bringing in its wake a chilly minimum temperature of 5 degrees.

“It’s a bit warmer on Saturday with a top of 25 on Saturday after a minimum of 8. On Sunday, we’ll see a minimum of 9 and max of around 27.”

Much-needed rain is expected to fall on parts of Central Queensland this weekend.

“There’s also a chance of up to 3mm rainfall due to the trough passing over late Sunday and early Monday,” Ms Hoff said.

Substantial rainfall has been predicted for areas surrounding Emerald and Blackwater – both expecting around 5mm or more to fall due to the same weather system.

“Some places could even see as much as 10mm, maybe 15mm fall if they’re lucky and under the right cloud and right storm.”

“Those storms will mostly likely appear in the afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will be fairly reasonable however, with both areas heading for respective tops of 26,” she said.

Cooler weather could also impact Emerald with a drop by around 4 degrees early next week.