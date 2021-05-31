Menu
The new custodial correctional officers.
16 custodial correctional officers sworn in at Rocky

Timothy Cox
31st May 2021 3:00 PM
Sixteen new custodial correctional officers were sworn in at a ceremony held in Rockhampton on Friday.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin APM congratulated the graduates on completing the Custodial Officer Entry Program (COEP) and joining their colleagues on the “front line in a top tier agency”.

“The training that QCS officers undertake is extensive and ensures they are ready to take on the many challenges of working within a correctional environment each day,” he said.

“The new officers will strive to help transform the lives of those in our care while performing a vital role to help keep the central Queensland community safe.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga represented Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan at the ceremony.

“The training undertaken by these new officers is extensive and important because it ensures they are ready to take on the many challenges of working in a correctional environment,” she said.

“Today is a great celebration. It’s about jobs and it’s about community safety – it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Deputy Commissioner Organisational Capability James Koulouris was also in attendance and encouraged people to consider a career in corrective services.

“It is an exciting time to join Queensland Corrective Services, as we use the five principles of Corrections 2030 – Safety, Excellence, Empowerment, Respect and Accountability – as a road map as we strive towards providing word-class corrective services,” he said.

“QCS are looking for passionate people from all walks of life to join the front line of public safety – people who want to transform lives and improve the safety of the Queensland community.”

Originally published as 16 custodial correctional officers sworn in at Rocky

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

