16 great-grandchildren and a 60 year marriage for CQ couple

The Caves couple Werner and Marlene Holy received a special message from Queen Elizabeth II. Contributed

WERNER and Marlene Holy have spent 60 years of marriage working hard, raising their family and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The couple, who have lived at The Caves for most of their married life, recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary surrounded by their loving family.

Their family gathered at The Caves Hotel - Marlene's sister and brother from Bowen as well as her brother and sister-in-law from Monto were in attendance.

The cake was made by grandchildren Samantha and Brenden Manitzky.

Mr and Mrs Holy were both born in Rockhampton - Werner on June 25, 1935 and Marlene on January 4, 1939.

They were married on June 14, 1958, at the Methodist Church on Berserker St in Rockhampton.

Their first child, Michelle, arrived on April 1, 1959, followed by their first son (and youngest child), Gary, on July 6, 1960.

Werner and Marlene enjoy spending time with their family, which includes eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Before she married Werner, Marlene worked at a local cafe, while Werner was a railway employee.

After marriage he was employed at Petersen and Dyer, which was a service station and truck depot.

Their house at The Caves used to have a bakery located next to it.

Mr and Mrs Holy also celebrated their milestone on June 14 at The Caves Hotel surrounded by Marlene's bridesmaids, family and friends.