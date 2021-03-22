Menu
Medicinal cannabis plants. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
Crime

16 plants, 419 seeds: Major Moura cannabis operation uprooted

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A pensioner whose large cannabis operation was busted after a police search, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court last week.

Leslie Raymond Haynes, 60, pleaded guilty to possessing and producing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

On November 2, at 3.25pm, Moura police executed a search warrant on Haynes’ property where he was present at the time.

Haynes made immediate admissions to possessing a quantity of cannabis plants and seeds in his back garden.

A brief police search uncovered eight well developed cannabis plants, planted along the rear fenceline of Haynes’ yard.

Seven smaller plants were also discovered in the backyard of the property, which Haynes said were grown for cannabis oil.

Haynes then directed police inside to his kitchen where he produced a small bowl containing clip-seal bags with seeds in them.

Police located 16 plants and 419 seeds in total at Haynes’ property, however, due to his intoxication level he was unable to be questioned and a notice to appear in court was issued.

Haynes’ duty lawyer said his client was a self-confessed alcohol who suffered from serious pain issues and liver disease.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Haynes demonstrated his remorse with his plea of guilty and sentenced him to 18 months’ probation with convictions recorded.

