16 Rockhampton suburbs that can claim flood money revealed

Luke J Mortimer
| 6th Apr 2017 11:29 AM Updated: 12:13 PM
Depot Hill resident Michele Pedder outside her home.

THE STATE Government has released a list of Rockhampton suburbs where residents can claim thousands of dollars in disaster relief.

Rockhampton residents doing it tough after having their power, internet or phone line cut because of the flood can apply for $180 or $900 per family.

These grants are not means tested.

But the State Government has also made the Essential Household Contents Grants available, which offers residents a whopping $1,765 per adult or up to $5300 per couple or family.

These income-tested grants are available to residents who are not insured and are unable to meet the cost of replacing essential goods or repairs to their homes.

WATCH | Anti-looter task force protect Rockhampton homes from the air

The State Government had needed to wait two to three days after the disaster began to unfold across Rockhampton before activating the funding.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said residents could easily access the funding over the online portal, app, or hotline, which is 1800 173 349.

"We understand that immediately following a disaster, people want to focus on the clean up of their homes and businesses, which is why the app, portal and hotline are the best places to start finding advice or support," Mr Byrne said.

Reader poll

Was disaster relief made available quick enough?

  • View Results

Disaster-affected residents across Queensland are cashing in for the massive clean-up, with 18,000 Queenslanders receiving financial support from the State Government.

Other areas where disaster assistance has been activated in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie include the Whitsunday, Mackay, Isaac, Logan, Gold Coast and Scenic Rim.

Areas activated are flood-affected parts of the Rockhampton region:

  • Allenstown
  • Alton Downs
  • Berserker
  • Depot Hill
  • Gracemere
  • Kawana
  • Koongal
  • Lakes Creek
  • Milman
  • Park Avenue
  • Pink Lily
  • Port Curtis
  • Ridgelands
  • Rockhampton City
  • Wandal
  • West Rockhampton 

ACTIVATED: Immediate hardship assistance

$180 per person up to $900 for a family of 5 or more.

Eligible if you:

·         live or are stranded in the targeted activation zone

·         have suffered hardship as a result of the event

·         are unable to meet your immediate essential needs for food, clothing, medical supplies or temporary accommodation

Apply online here or call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800173349.

Essential services grant

$150 per person, up to $750 for a family of 5 or more. The grant is available for 7 days following the activation of the grant in your area.

Eligible if you:

·         are directly impacted by the loss of one or more essential services for more than five days as a direct result of an eligible disaster

·         are suffering hardship

·         have experienced loss of electricity, gas or water

Apply online here or call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800173349.

ACTIVATED: Essential household contents grant

Grants of up to $1,765 for single adults and up to $,5300 for couples/families available.

Eligible if you:

·         live in a disaster affected area where this grant is activated

·         are uninsured or unable to claim insurance to replace or repair your household contents

·         qualify under the income test

Apply online here or call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800173349.

For more go to www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au.

Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment

Activation of this payment is a decision of the Australian Government and is not yet activated for Rockhampton.

People who have been affected by flood and storm-damage may be eligible for a one-off payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child under 16 years of age.

Eligible if you:

·         have been seriously injured

·         have not already received a Disaster Recovery Payment

·         your residence has suffered significant damage or exposure

Apply by calling 180 22 66 or by mail with this form.

For more information on and a full list of eligibility criteria click for payments click here, or contact the Disaster Recovery Hotline at 1802 266. 

