Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was one of six motorists caught drink driving on Gladstone region roads and appeared in court this week.
A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was one of six motorists caught drink driving on Gladstone region roads and appeared in court this week.
Crime

16-year-old girl's shock drink driving reading

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Dec 2018 1:47 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was one of six motorists caught drink driving on Gladstone region roads who appeared in court this week.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was intercepted by police on Tarawonga Close at Calliope.

She returned a blood alcohol content reading of .153%. She was ordered to complete six months' probation and was disqualified from getting a licence for three months.

Nathan Tony Warren, 34 was caught on Dawson Rd and returned a reading of .141%.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Jai Castle was intercepted by police on Caulder Espde at Boyne Island and blew .14%.

The 26-year-old was fined $1000 and lost his licence for three months.

Thirty-year-old Benjamin Alan Hartley returned a reading of .119% when pulled on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Jack Hobie Clarke, 23 returned a reading of .07% at Barney Point and was fined $661 and disqualified for a month.

Christopher David Price was intercepted on Red Rover Rd when he blew .063%.

The 43-year-old was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for two months.

drink driving gladstone teen
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Unprotected sex with a 14-year-old, four times in 48 hours

    premium_icon Unprotected sex with a 14-year-old, four times in 48 hours

    Crime The court heard her mother allowed the boy be in the room unsupervised

    • 14th Dec 2018 4:05 AM
    LOVE STORY: 'I'm going to marry you one day'

    LOVE STORY: 'I'm going to marry you one day'

    News Couple's endless love strong as ever after 50 years

    Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

    premium_icon Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

    News Grandma brings Christmas alive for Harper

    You won't believe how much rain they've already had out west

    premium_icon You won't believe how much rain they've already had out west

    Weather Cyclones and storms hitting most of Queensland

    Local Partners