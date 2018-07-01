Menu
16-year-old viciously bashed on the Capricorn Coast

1st Jul 2018 5:10 PM

Police were called early this morning after a 16-year-old was viciously bashed by three older males on Appleton Drive in Yeppoon.

He was taken to the Yeppoon Hospital and then to the Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of head and facial injures.

Police attended the area near Ross Creek today but were not able to establish a crime scene.

They have spoken to the victim again today, no one has been arrested or charged at this stage and the investigation is continuing.

There has been strong reaction on social media about the attack with a call for anyone with information to come forward.

There was speculation from residents that the offenders were "iced up”.

The victims mother took to Facebook asking for help in identifying the perpetrators and reassured the Capricorn Coast community that her son was "tough as nails and will recover”.

