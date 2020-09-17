$1600 in prizes for Pinefest paraders - but there’s a twist

Nathan and his son, Don and Charlotte are 'Ready to Roar'

The Pinefest Parade will go ahead next month in Yeppoon, albeit with a twist.

Instead of the floats parading, they will be parked along the beach side of Farnborough Road, and spectators will remain in their cars.

And no more than four people can be on the floats at any one time.

Traffic from the Todds Avenue traffic lights will be slowed to create a safe environment for the 'static parade' between 5 and 7pm on Saturday 10 October.

The Yeppoon Lions club announced floats could attract prizes of $150 (for Most Unusual, Most Comical and Most Colourful, for example) up to $200 (for Grand Champion).

In decorating floats, participants should remember they will be viewed from the right hand side and from the rear first.

No goods or materials will be able to be distributed to passing vehicles.

All floats must be pre-registered via the Yeppoon Lion website www.yeppoonlions.com.au before 5pm on Wednesday 7 October.

This year's theme is Ready to Roarrrrr!

