Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nathan and his son, Don and Charlotte are 'Ready to Roar'
Nathan and his son, Don and Charlotte are 'Ready to Roar'
Whats On

$1600 in prizes for Pinefest paraders - but there’s a twist

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Pinefest Parade will go ahead next month in Yeppoon, albeit with a twist.

Instead of the floats parading, they will be parked along the beach side of Farnborough Road, and spectators will remain in their cars.

And no more than four people can be on the floats at any one time.

Traffic from the Todds Avenue traffic lights will be slowed to create a safe environment for the 'static parade' between 5 and 7pm on Saturday 10 October.

The Yeppoon Lions club announced floats could attract prizes of $150 (for Most Unusual, Most Comical and Most Colourful, for example) up to $200 (for Grand Champion).

In decorating floats, participants should remember they will be viewed from the right hand side and from the rear first.

No goods or materials will be able to be distributed to passing vehicles.

All floats must be pre-registered via the Yeppoon Lion website www.yeppoonlions.com.au before 5pm on Wednesday 7 October.

This year's theme is Ready to Roarrrrr!

 

See photos from last year's Pinefest here:

Photos
View Gallery
Photos
View Gallery
whatson yeppoon events yeppoon lions tropical pinefest
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dodgy’ car sale leaves man fined and with a damaged car

        Premium Content ‘Dodgy’ car sale leaves man fined and with a damaged car

        Crime Not only did a man get fined for driving an unregistered vehicle in what he claimed was a dodgy car sale, but the car’s windscreen was smashed and the car stolen...

        • 17th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        Capricornia bounces back from semi disappointment

        Premium Content Capricornia bounces back from semi disappointment

        Hockey ‘I was happy they could turn up and individually do themselves proud.’

        • 17th Sep 2020 11:53 AM
        Do you have a great idea to celebrate Australia Day 2021?

        Premium Content Do you have a great idea to celebrate Australia Day 2021?

        Community Take a look back at the photos from Australia Day 2020 in Kershaw Gardens

        Emerald salon crowned CQ’s Small Employer of the Year

        Premium Content Emerald salon crowned CQ’s Small Employer of the Year

        Business The hair salon took home the prestigious title at this year’s Queensland Training...