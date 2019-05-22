Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Qantas plane landing at an airport.
A Qantas plane landing at an airport. Alistair Brightman
Business

$1600 return trip: Bundy woman rips into Qantas price change

Chris Burns
by
22nd May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY Bundaberg woman feels cheated because the price of a last-minute return airfare increased by 233 per cent within hours.

Angela Sbrizzi, 80, refused to pay the final price of the Qantas ticket to Brisbane airport and took the Tilt Train to the capital city instead, but wanted to express frustration at the airline's prices.

The senior citizen attempted to book the ticket to Brisbane as part of a "dash trip", but preferred not to identify the personal reason.

Due to technical issues she was unable to book the $480 return ticket on Wednesday night when she first learned she needed to travel to Brisbane, and waited the following day to buy the ticket at the booking office in Hinkler Place where the price became $1600.

"I would rather walk to Brisbane than pay that sort of money," Ms Sbrizzi said.

"If I had to ask each one of the travellers or customers 'how much each of them paid from Bundaberg to Brisbane?'

"Why isn't it always the same price?

"It's unforgivable and uncalled for."

A Qantas spokesman said that there were regular one-way sales from Bundaberg to Brisbane that begin from $99, but that flights booked more than 21 days ahead could cost $139.

"As is the case for airlines around the world, the cheapest fares will always sell first so that's why we advise people to book ahead of time," the spokesman said.

"But fares can change quickly depending on demand."

The company is among those investigated as part of a Federal Senate inquiry into the funding of air route services to rural and regional communities.

Hearings were heard across Australia, including in Queensland communities such as Longreach, Winton, and Cloncurry.

The inquiry findings are expected to be heard on June 27.

airfare prices airfares bundaberg airport qantas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Labor MPs, it's time to stand up and fight for the regions

    Labor MPs, it's time to stand up and fight for the regions

    Politics FURIOUS North and Central Queenslanders sick of being ignored by the Brisbane-centric State Government have joined forces demanding their voices be heard.

    • 22nd May 2019 6:35 AM
    Rocky meatworker constantly inspired by CQ landscapes

    premium_icon Rocky meatworker constantly inspired by CQ landscapes

    News "Photography has made me stronger.”

    • 22nd May 2019 6:00 AM
    Social housing manager moved $12k into her bank account

    premium_icon Social housing manager moved $12k into her bank account

    Crime Fraud linked to depression, gambling problem