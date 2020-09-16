$160k bull sale a cause for celebration

THE breeder and seller of a six-figure bull had much to celebrate last night.

Winton-bred Rondel Whiskey sold for $160,000 at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange’s National Droughtmaster Sale yesterday, trumping last year’s peak price of $100,000.

Rondel Droughtmaster’s Luke Carrington said many years of hard work paid off at the auction, the result of which exceeded his expectations.

He said the achievement would be shared and celebrated by his whole family.

“His name is Whiskey, so I reckon we should celebrate with a few whiskeys tonight,” Mr Carrington said.

He congratulated the new buyers and said he would be watching Rondel Whiskey’s progeny eagerly.

Three breeders – Glenlands Droughtmasters, High Country Droughtmasters and Nindethana Droughtmasters – jointly spent $160,000 for the 21-month-old sire.

Glenlands Droughtmasters’ Darren Childs said it was Rondel Whiskey’s mother, Rondel Skittles, that initially piqued his interest.

“I have seen his mother and she was just incredible,” Mr Childs said.

“The market determines the price and this bull proved his worth.”

Mr Childs said his stud, in collaboration with High Country and Nindethana, headed to CQLX with the intention to secure the promising young sire.

“It’s our first time working together,” he said, “but obviously we have all known each other for a long time.

“The plan at this stage is for Whiskey to head to High County and Nindethana first.”

Despite being well-versed in the stud industry, the excitement of yesterday’s auction was not lost on Mr Childs.

“I think once you pass $100,000 you feel a lot more pressure,” he said.

Today is the final day of the National Droughtmaster Sale.

A spokesman for Regional Livestock Exchanges said all eyes would soon turn to the Brahman Week Sale at CQLX in early October to see if Rondel Whiskey’s sale would set a bar for higher prices.