Soccer

$168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

22nd Mar 2020 5:30 AM

Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old forward, rated among the top strikers in the world and commanding a transfer fee in the region of 90 million euros ($A168m) is currently asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

 

Dybala announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive. He is the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala wrote: "Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

 

 

A Juventus statement read: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

"He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

 

This article originally appeared on Sky Sports and has been republished with permission.

 

Originally published as $168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

