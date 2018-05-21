Menu
Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.
Crime

17 domestic violence convictions with five victims

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st May 2018 4:00 PM
A MAN with 17 breaches of domestic violence orders, including assault charges, against five different victims will spend the next three months in jail.

The 26-year-old Woorabinda man pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to his 17th DV offence on Friday.

The court heard he was walking with his victim when they got into a verbal argument and he first picked up a garden hose, placed it around his neck and threatened to kill himself.

Then, when the victim walked away, he chased after her, picked up a manhole cover and threw it at her head.

The victim ended up with a cut on her forehead.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the man was "too drunk to remember what happened”.

The man had spent 23 days in pre-sentence custody before Magistrate Cameron Press ordered him to a 12-month jail term with parole release on August 18.

"Your violence against women has to stop,” he said.

"You shouldn't be having alcohol out there (Woorabinda) anyway.”

